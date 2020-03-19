Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$146.82.

IFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE IFC traded down C$2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$104.81 and a one year high of C$157.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total transaction of C$153,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

