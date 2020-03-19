Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Lifted to Top Pick at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$153.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.83.

TSE:IFC traded up C$12.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$121.78. 662,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,889. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$104.81 and a 52-week high of C$157.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $688,164.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

