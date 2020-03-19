Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,270 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. 19,024,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,622,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

