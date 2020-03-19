Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of JNK traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,420,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,836,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $110.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

