Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $183.01 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.