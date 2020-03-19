Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 14,607 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 132.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.66. 9,053,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,745,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

