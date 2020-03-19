Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,292 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 111,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 164,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $919,109,000 after buying an additional 379,211 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,174,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,594. The firm has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

