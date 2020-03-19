Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 9,243 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $60.43.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.