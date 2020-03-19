Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Intel worth $1,226,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. 44,489,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.