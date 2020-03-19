Interface (TILE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2020 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/29/2020 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/27/2020 – Interface had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Interface was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2020 – Interface was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Interface stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Interface by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Interface by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

