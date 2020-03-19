International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $71,033.64 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50.

On Thursday, January 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95.

IFF stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $94.98 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after buying an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

