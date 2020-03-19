Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report $10.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $5.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $30.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 million to $31.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.48 million, with estimates ranging from $49.65 million to $53.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interpace Diagnostics Group.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

