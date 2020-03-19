Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of IVAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,598. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intevac by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

