Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $618.08.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $584,662,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $85,651,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.98. 749,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,555. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $368.06 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

