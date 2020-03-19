Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $110,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.69. 32,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.06 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

