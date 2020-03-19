Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stock Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.67% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $130,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,702. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.