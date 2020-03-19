Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 120,158,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,548,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $166.80 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

