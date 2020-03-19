Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

RWJ stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.90.

