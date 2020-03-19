Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 19th (ACLS, AFLYY, AIRG, AMAT, AOSL, BTE, BYD, BYND, CCEP, CLX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, March 19th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $172.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $169.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $280.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $128.00.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. UBS Group AG currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

