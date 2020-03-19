Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Abcam (ABC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Abcam (LON: ABC) recently:

3/18/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Abcam had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,290 ($16.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,370 ($18.02).

3/4/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/13/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/5/2020 – Abcam had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Abcam had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34). They now have an “add” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,094.45 ($14.40) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,246.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,260.40. Abcam Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Abcam news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

