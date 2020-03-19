Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LivaNova (LIVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

2/29/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – LivaNova had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – LivaNova had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/4/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of LIVN opened at $39.88 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $52,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,626,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after buying an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

