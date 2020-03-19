Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

3/12/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/12/2020 – BioLife Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

2/19/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – BioLife Solutions is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – BioLife Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – BioLife Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 235,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,597. The stock has a market cap of $224.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.21. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $29,645.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $273,542.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $1,652,378 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

