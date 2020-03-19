Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Huntsworth (HNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Huntsworth (LON: HNT):

3/18/2020 – Huntsworth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/5/2020 – Huntsworth was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 125 ($1.64).

3/3/2020 – Huntsworth was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 108 ($1.42) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 110 ($1.45).

3/3/2020 – Huntsworth had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/24/2020 – Huntsworth had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – Huntsworth had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/20/2020 – Huntsworth had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Huntsworth plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.24 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.46). The company has a market cap of $361.22 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Huntsworth’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Huntsworth’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Paul Taaffe sold 56,960 shares of Huntsworth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39), for a total value of £60,377.60 ($79,423.31).

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

