Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) in the last few weeks:

3/14/2020 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

JBSS stock opened at $71.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 86,188 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

