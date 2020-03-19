Investors Purchase High Volume of Altice USA Call Options (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,137 call options.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE ATUS traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 496,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,305,825. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

