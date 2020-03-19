Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.56% of Invitation Homes worth $251,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,009,000 after purchasing an additional 482,474 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. 206,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.