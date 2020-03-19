ION Trading Down 11.9% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, ION has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $236,641.62 and approximately $48.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006078 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,389,917 coins and its circulating supply is 12,489,917 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

