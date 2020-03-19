IOST Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, WazirX, BitMax and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.12 or 0.04166305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00067581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039265 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003809 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Kucoin, CoinZest, WazirX, Bitrue, Hotbit, DDEX, BigONE, BitMax, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coineal, IDAX, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Koinex, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BitMart, ABCC, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, IDEX, CoinBene, GOPAX and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.