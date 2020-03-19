IoT Chain (ITC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.34 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bithumb and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $6.25 million and $4.34 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.02540916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00198361 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053876 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.