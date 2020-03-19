IOTA Market Cap Tops $445.35 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002682 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, Cobinhood and OKEx. IOTA has a market capitalization of $445.35 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.02539446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00195049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00036861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Ovis, Binance, Gate.io, Cobinhood, FCoin, Huobi and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

