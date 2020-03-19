Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) is Cowbird Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for 9.0% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.69. 91,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,404. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.