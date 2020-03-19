iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from to in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $132.30.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

