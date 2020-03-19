iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of iRobot worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,974,000 after purchasing an additional 509,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after buying an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iRobot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 453,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 148,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of iRobot by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 401,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 274,582 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on iRobot in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,361. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

