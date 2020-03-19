iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bank of America Corp DE’s 3rd Largest Position

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,759,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

