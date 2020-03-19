iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.13. 697,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.78 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

