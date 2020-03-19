iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,615 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $91,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

IUSB traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. 897,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.44. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

