iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.67% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16.

