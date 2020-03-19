iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24.

