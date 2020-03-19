iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.