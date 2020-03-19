iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $76,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,860 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

