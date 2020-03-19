iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Decreased by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 4.8% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,594,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

