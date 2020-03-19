iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,664. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $42.26.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

