iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.50% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $183,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 230.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,952. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $167.79 and a 1-year high of $269.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.99.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

