iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.92. 2,755,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,785. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $130.81 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.