iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.44% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $6,571,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $139.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $130.81 and a one year high of $192.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

