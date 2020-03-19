iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 5,152,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,371. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

