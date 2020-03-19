iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000.

Shares of IWL opened at $57.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $79.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

