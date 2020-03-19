iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 4.33% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $78,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,856,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,905,000 after buying an additional 129,144 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,934,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,800,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.48. 546,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,081. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

