iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Increased by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,200. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

