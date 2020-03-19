iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Raised by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,867 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 0.7% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $89,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 285,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $8,616,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $169,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,883,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.